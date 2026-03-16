BordoCam Inter v Atalanta: Frattesi to Scalvini: "You’ve got me, I swear on my mother’s life." Then to Manganiello: "Not even a check? How on earth do you manage that?"

One of the most talked-about incidents of the entire Serie A football weekend.

The failure to award a penalty in the Inter v Atalanta match following contact between Davide Frattesi and Giorgio Scalvini (in the course of the action, Raffaele Palladino’s defender appears to have made late contact with the leg of Cristian Chivu’s Nerazzurri player) is causing significant fallout and sparking much debate.

DAZN has attempted to shed light on what happened on the pitch at San Siro through a preview of what will be broadcast in Davide Bernardi’s BordoCam programme.