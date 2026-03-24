Betting scandal in the Czech Republic two days before the World Cup play-offs: six clubs implicated, including one from the top flight

News from the Czech website iSport.cz has sent shockwaves through the local football scene: the police have arrested dozens of people, including players, referees and top-flight clubs, in connection with a case of corruption and match-fixing.





The management of the Czech Football Association (FAČR) called an extraordinary meeting of the executive committee shortly after the news broke. Subsequently, its president, David Trunda, confirmed the investigation at a press conference, stating that it was the result of three years of work and that the association had been cooperating with the process “for a long time”.