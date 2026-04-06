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Better than Jude Bellingham? Max Dowman above Real Madrid and England star but ex-manager tells Arsenal wonderkid to prepare for 'pain'
Dowman at elite level already
At just 16, Dowman has already written his name into the history books as the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history, following his late strike against Everton, while he has already played in the Champions League for Mikel Arteta's team, resulting in him being labelled a generational talent. In contrast, Bellingham was playing in the Championship with Birmingham City at the same age. While Bellingham contributed four goals and two assists in 41 appearances for the Blues before his £25 million move to Borussia Dortmund, Dowman is already testing himself against the elite.
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Pardew ranks Arsenal prodigy above Real Madrid star
Pardew has made a bold claim regarding the ceiling of Dowman. After watching the teenager dominate for England under-19s and make a significant impact on Arteta’s first team, the former Newcastle United manager believes the midfielder’s current level exceeds what Bellingham showed at that stage.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Pardew stated: "I've got him above Jude Bellingham, in terms of, he's the best I've seen, at this age we're talking about. You've got to think, well, I see Ronaldo in Le Tournoir (1997 Tournoi de France). He stood out a mile at his age group. Dowman stands out a mile at his age group."
Dealing with footballing setbacks and growing through pain
Despite the glowing praise, Pardew was quick to remind the prospect that the path to the top is rarely smooth. Dowman recently suffered the frustration of an FA Cup quarter-final exit against Southampton, a match in which he played the full 90 minutes and registered seven shots but ultimately finished on the losing side. Pardew believes these setbacks are vital. He added: "And if he can progress and grow, because that disappointment he had in the quarter-final is what being a footballer is all about. It's not about being glory all the time. A lot of it is painful. And he needs to keep growing in that pain, if that makes sense."
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Dowman aiming for the double with Arsenal
While the teenager could not prevent Arsenal from being knocked out of the FA Cup against Southampton, he will still be hoping to play a key role in their Premier League and Champions League campaigns. The Gunners take on Sporting CP in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the European competition this week before attempting to protect their lead at the top of the English top-flight when they meet Bournemouth at the weekend.