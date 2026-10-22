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‘Best player in France’ - Ex-Monaco star ‘surprised’ Chelsea & Liverpool transfer target Lamine Camara is still in Ligue 1 as Premier League prediction is made
Camara now valued at around €55m
Camara has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence, having only left Generation Foot in his homeland during February 2023. A move to France was made at that stage, with Metz becoming the first to buy into obvious potential.
One season of Ligue 1 football was all that the talented youngster required in order to catch the eye of Monaco. They pulled off quite the coup in July 2024 when putting a €15 million (£13m/$17m) package in place.
Huge profit is set to be made there, with Camara now being valued at around the €55m (£46m/$62m) mark. Several leading clubs from across Europe would happily part with such a fee in order to secure the most sought-after of signatures.
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Why transfer did not happen in 2026
Teams in England appeared destined to win that race in 2026, but no deal was pushed through before the last deadline passed. That situation is keeping Camara in French football for the time being.
With Crystal Palace another of those to have tabled a formal bid for the classy midfielder, more interest is set to be shown across 2027. Chelsea should come back into the frame, having previously had everything in place with Monaco.
Folarin Balogun’s decision to walk away from talks with Everton led to the Ligue 1 outfit reassessing their sale stance. They are fully aware that admiring glances from afar can only be fended off for so long.
Will Camara become a Premier League star?
Asked he sees Camara heading to the Premier League, ex-Monaco star Grimandi - who was speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “I'm surprised he's still at Monaco, I'm very surprised. I expected him to leave Monaco last season.
“He's the best player in France. I said to [Senegal head coach] Patrick Vieira, you have a chance to have this guy, because he's a top, top player and his attitude is fantastic. When you have a national team and you have this player for Patrick, he's top and in Monaco he's the best player at this moment.
“For me, Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice are still above him at this time, better than him, but he can become one of the top players in his position. He has a lot of quality.
“Maybe it's not a bad thing to stay one more season at Monaco, just to learn a bit more, because we play in European competition. Even if it's not the Champions League, he can still learn and improve, but next season he has to go to a top club for sure, and he will perform.”
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Midfielder's asking price continues to rise
Camara has been taking in Europa League action with Monaco this season, having previously graced the Champions League. They will return to continental competition on Thursday when playing host to Bundesliga outfit Freiburg.
It may be that the Senegalese star attracts more bids in January, as the resolve of his current employers is tested, with his asking price only heading in one direction as more priceless experience is picked up.
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