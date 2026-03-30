Bergomi: "Tonali has banished the demons. We need to rely on Pio Esposito. I too think Bosnia is a better prospect than Wales"

When Tonali scored, I said “at last” during the commentary. “At last” because that goal was a relief, because I’d seen the monsters in the first half. You could sense this heaviness, this – let’s call it – fear of not making it.





In the first half, you could see the ball was heavy; then, tactically, Rino adjusted things in the second half because we didn’t make much sense of it in the first half. In my opinion, we needed to get the ball to the strikers more quickly, but we never managed to find them.





When you play a 3-5-2, you don’t get past the man-marking, apart from Politano to some extent, so you need to get the strikers involved. In the second half, we saw something different and we won it