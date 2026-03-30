Bergomi: "Tonali has banished the demons. We need to rely on Pio Esposito. I too think Bosnia is a better prospect than Wales"

Beppe Bergomi knows all too well the pressures and the weight of representing Italy. In 1982, he won the World Cup with Italy practically as a debutant, and he would like to see that positive, rather than negative, tension return in the Azzurri, who, tomorrow evening, Tuesday 31 March 2026, kicking off at 8.45 pm in Zenica, will face Bosnia in the final of the play-offs for qualification for the upcoming 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.
Speaking to Tuttosport, ‘Lo Zio’ highlighted the sense of fear felt against Northern Ireland, projecting a positive outlook towards Bosnia. Bergomi also quashed Dimarco’s controversy over the celebration captured by Rai cameras at the end of the Wales v Bosnia match.