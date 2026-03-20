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Gabriele Stragapede

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Belgium’s squad for the matches against the USA and Mexico: Openda is included, with De Winter and Saelemaekers also on the list; Lukaku and De Bruyne are in the squad

The manager's selections for the upcoming matches.

Belgium has announced its squad list for the two matches it will face during the upcoming international break: two friendlies against two of the three host nations of the 2026 World Cup, which is due to take place this summer. The Red Devils will first take on the United States and then Mexico in two friendly matches.

Head coach Rudi Garcia has chosen to select several key players from the top clubs in Serie A: the squad includes Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne from Napoli, Koni De Winter and Alexis Saelemaekers from Milan, and Lois Openda from Juventus.

Below is the full list of the Belgian manager’s selections.

  • THE FULL LIST

    Goalkeepers: Senne Lammens, Matz Sels, Maarten Vandevoordt.

    Defenders: Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Maxim De Cuyper, Koni De Winter, Brandon Mechele, Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Joaquin Seys, Arthur Theate.

    Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Nathan De Cat, Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel.

    Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku, Mika Godts, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Lois Openda, Alexis Saelemaekers, Lucas Stassin, Leandro Trossard.

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