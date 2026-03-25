Because he might want to play for Germany: former Bayern Munich player Landon Donovan wants to ban a Bundesliga player from the US national team

Banks has been playing for US youth teams for years and is currently a member of the U20 national side. In September, he was included in the senior national team squad for the first time, though he did not feature in the friendly against Japan. Pochettino subsequently did not call up the teenager for the friendlies in September and October. This time, however, the Argentine selected Banks, who declined the call-up.

Donovan is annoyed by this; on the ‘Unfiltered Soccer Podcast’ with his former teammate Tim Howard, he called for consequences: “From the association’s perspective, particularly that of Matt Crocker (Technical Director of the US Soccer Federation, ed.), who makes these decisions: if there’s someone who doesn’t want to play for their country – then goodbye! See you later!”

The 157-time international Donovan went on to say, referring to Banks: "I’m not angry with him. He’s entitled to make his own decisions. But I’m not interested anymore. If he doesn’t want to play for the USA, okay, fair enough!"