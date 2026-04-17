Barcelona want La Liga cult hero Vedat Muriqi as new striker if bid for Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez fails

The club has a clear vision for the type of striker they need if their pursuit of Alvarez falls through: a traditional 'No. 9' with height, a commanding presence in the box, and elite-level experience.

According to SPORT, RCD Mallorca’s Muriqi has emerged as a top alternative following an outstanding campaign. At 31, the Kosovo international has become one of the league's standout performers, currently sitting as the division's second-highest goalscorer. He offers a tactical dimension missing from the current squad: aerial dominance, the ability to pin back center-backs, and a clinical instinct inside the area.