Barcelona & Spain wonderkid Lamine Yamal earns ‘mini-Messi’ nickname after inflicting World Cup injury on Portugal full-back Nuno Mendes with ‘dribbling tricks’

Vidic has joined the growing list of Yamal admirers, bestowing a legendary comparison upon the young Barcelona winger. After watching the teenager dismantle the Portuguese left flank during Spain’s Round of 16 victory, the former Serbia international did not hold back in his assessment of the 18-year-old’s unique talent.

Discussing the player's impact, Vidic stated via A Bola: “This lad is wonderful and special; he’s a ‘Mini Messi’ in my opinion - that’s what I call him. He made him run down the wing several times with his dribbling tricks and ended up injuring Nuno Mendes on one of those runs.” The comparison serves as high praise, linking the La Masia graduate to the club icon who defined an era at Camp Nou.