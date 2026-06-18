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Barcelona offer defender to Juventus in exchange for Andrea Cambiaso but Xabi Alonso could be key to luring full-back to Chelsea
Barcelona propose sensational swap deal
Barcelona have emerged as serious contenders for the Juventus full-back. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Catalan giants have offered Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araujo, 27, to Juventus as part of a potential exchange. Araujo, who has a contract running until 2031, has long been admired in Turin, having previously been a target for former sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli back in January 2025 before he turned his attention to Lloyd Kelly.
For Barca boss Hansi Flick, Cambiaso represents a significant technical upgrade on his current full-back options. While Jules Koundé provides defensive cover and Joao Cancelo features on the right, the left flank remains thin with Alejandro Balde and centre-back Gerard Martín filling in when needed. Cambiaso's ability to operate at a high level on either side of the defence makes him an ideal candidate for the Blaugrana’s tactical setup.
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Alonso factor gives Chelsea the edge
While Barcelona are pushing for a player exchange, Chelsea remain firmly in the hunt and could hold a strategic advantage. The Blues have recently pocketed €60 million from the sale of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid, providing them with the necessary liquid capital to meet the asking price. The driving force behind the pursuit is head coach Xabi Alonso, who has been a long-term admirer of Cambiaso since his own managerial stint in Madrid.
Alonso views the wing-back as the perfect fit for his strict positional play system at Stamford Bridge. In the Spaniard's tactical framework, the left-back is required to do more than just provide width, often moving infield to take on playmaking responsibilities in the centre of the pitch. It was precisely this inverted role that saw the player produce his finest performances in Italy under Thiago Motta, right before Manchester City also began tracking his progress.
Why Cambiaso remains a top European target
It is no surprise that the 26-year-old is attracting such high-profile interest given his almost unique tactical characteristics. Top managers across Europe who implement an offensive and dominant style of football look far beyond standard statistics to appreciate his rare spatial awareness. Italy boss Luciano Spalletti famously summed up these qualities by labelling his international defender a "3D footballer".
Cambiaso made 47 appearances for Juventus across all competitions last season, scoring three goals and providing five assists.
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Financial pressure forces Juventus' hand
Juventus CEO Giovanni Carnevali is currently navigating a difficult financial landscape where generating capital gains remains an urgent priority for the Italian side. While the club's technical staff value the wing-back's versatility, the strict reality of the balance sheet means he is considered among the stars who could be sacrificed. This financial necessity is why a lucrative cash move to London might ultimately prove more appealing to the Juventus board than a swap deal with Barcelona.
A straight cash arrival from the Premier League side would allow the Italian giants more flexibility in the market to secure a suitable replacement. However, the allure of landing Araújo cannot be completely discounted by the Bianconeri, as the Uruguayan would immediately solve a long-standing requirement in the heart of their defence.