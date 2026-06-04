Atletico Madrid keen on signing forgotten Man City midfielder who lit up Premier League in opening weeks of 2025-26 season

The Etihad outfit are believed to be open to the idea of selling him, provided they can recoup a significant profit on their initial investment. Despite his early-season heroics, the 27-year-old has seen his minutes dwindle under Pep Guardiola. He was named as an unused substitute nine times in the last 14 matches of the Premier League campaign, and even remained on the bench for both domestic finals. This sudden lack of involvement has effectively put him on the transfer market, and the club may look to reinvest any incoming funds into other areas of the squad.

Man City are already looking at potential replacements and have recently seen an opening attempt to sign Elliot Anderson has reportedly been rejected by Nottingham Forest. Selling Reijnders would provide the necessary capital to pursue such targets while clearing space in a congested midfield department.



