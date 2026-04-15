Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Juan Musso speaks out on Fermin Lopez challenge that left Barcelona star with blood pouring from nose

In the aftermath of a chaotic Champions League night in Madrid, the defining image was a high-intensity flashpoint that left Barcelona star Fermin bloodied after a collision with Atletico goalkeeper Musso. As Diego Simeone's men fought to advance 3-2 on aggregate despite a 2-1 loss on the night, Musso stretched to make a save and his boot caught the 22-year-old midfielder in the face. Fermin required extensive medical attention on the pitch to stem the flow of blood from his nose.

Musso insisted there was no malice in the challenge and that his primary concern was the youngster's welfare. "If they are asking for a penalty for the incident with Fermin, it is a movement that hurts me for him, because he got hurt and I never want that," the Argentine said to RTVE. "I went immediately to see how he was. It’s a movement that happens, in his header and in me stretching my leg to block it. How can anyone think that’s a penalty?"