Atalanta have Ederson back for the Inter match, but there are also updates on Charles De Ketelaere and Giacomo Raspadori: according to Sky Sport, the midfielder will be called up for the San Siro fixture ahead of tomorrow’s league clash against Inter, scheduled for 3pm. The Brazilian is back in the squad after missing the last six matches: his last appearance was in the first-leg match against Borussia Dortmund, after which muscle fatigue had kept him sidelined in the following weeks.
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Atalanta: good news for Inter – Ederson fit again; decision to be made on De Ketelaere and Raspadori
MIDFIELD CHOICES
His return offers an important option for the Nerazzurri midfield, although the Brazilian is expected to start on the bench: the coaching staff prefer to bring him back gradually following his long absence, so De Roon and Pasalic are likely to start once again.
THE CHOICE OF DE KETELAERE AND RASPADORI
The fitness of Charles De Ketelaere and Giacomo Raspadori, however, remains to be assessed: both players will travel to the team’s training camp in Milan, but the final decision on whether they will be on the bench will only be made tomorrow morning. The medical staff wish to monitor their condition right up until the last minute before confirming their inclusion in the official squad for the match,
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