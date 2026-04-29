Arsenal women's player ratings vs Leicester City: Gunners score SEVEN! Frida Maanum & Smilla Holmberg star as Renee Slegers' rotated XI keep WSL title hopes alive by thrashing Foxes

It was only at the start of the month when Arsenal boss Renee Slegers felt the consequences of heavy rotation, as her side succumbed to a surprise defeat to Brighton that ended their FA Cup dream. However, with the Gunners set to travel to France this weekend for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Lyon, in which they hold a 2-1 lead, she did not hesitate to put faith in her squad again here - and this time, it was repaid handsomely.

It took Arsenal a little bit of time to find their rhythm, which was no huge shock given all of Alessia Russo, Mariona Caldentey, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Caitlin Foord were replaced in the starting line-up from Sunday's win. Once that first goal went in, though, as Frida Maanum showed great strength to head home Taylor Hinds' cross, it all came naturally for the European champions.

Two minutes later, Smilla Holmberg, playing a more advanced position, burst into the box and finished with composure for her first Arsenal goal, with Emily Fox unlucky not to make it three almost immediately, only for her strike to cannon back out off the crossbar. The third, and fourth, would instead come from Stina Blackstenius just before half-time. First, a lovely clipped ball in from Maanum was glanced home by the Sweden international, then she profited from confusion in the Leicester defence caused by Katie McCabe's long ball and Victoria Pelova's darting run.

Arsenal wouldn't let up after the break, either. Holmberg netted a second shortly after the restart before Caldentey and Williamson got in on the act from the bench, the former with a lovely curled strike and the latter with a terrific header.

The closest Leicester came to any consolation was in the final moments, as Daphne van Domselaar dived desperately towards Noemie Mouchon's dangerous effort, only for it to just miss the top corner. Seven points adrift with two games to play, it's now confirmed that the Foxes will have to contend the relegation play-off game, against the side who finish third in WSL 2, next month.

On the flip side, it was almost a perfect evening for the Gunners as they moved into the WSL's top three and kept alive their faint, but real, hopes of stealing the title from runaway leaders Man City. The only negative came when Olivia Smith, having delivered a brilliant cross for Holmberg's second, pulled up and was forced to limp off with an injury. Slegers will hope that is nothing serious as the Canada international made the difference in the first leg of her side's Champions League semi-final clash with Lyon and would be a prime candidate to do so again in France this weekend, if she is fit.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...