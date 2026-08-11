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Arsenal set firm asking price for Myles Lewis-Skelly amid strong interest from Manchester United and Chelsea
Arsenal open to domestic sale
Arsenal have offered Lewis-Skelly to Manchester United as a potential left-back option, wishing to recoup some of the £75 million paid to Newcastle for Bruno Guimaraes
According to The Guardian, Chelsea have also been made aware of the availability of the teenager, who won the Premier League under Mikel Arteta last term. The midfielder signed a five-year contract last summer, but his prospective price is thought to be in the region of £45m. He resurrected his career in north London during the title-winning campaign, making 36 appearances, but the arrival of Guimaraes adds intense competition.
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Manchester United weigh up options
A potential £45m fee is well within the range of finance Manchester United have spent this summer, following the arrivals of Youri Tielemans for £35m and Andrey Santos for £48m plus add-ons.
Manager Michael Carrick is keen to sign a left-sided defender given the ongoing doubts surrounding the durability of Luke Shaw. Newcastle defender Lewis Hall remains of prime interest for Manchester United, though Newcastle maintain the player is not for sale despite the 21-year-old pushing for a departure valued at around £60m.
Following the departures of Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali to Tottenham, and Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, new Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle is intent that Hall does not also depart. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig defender David Raum remains on the radar.
Midfield resurgence and elite mindset
Lewis-Skelly demonstrated remarkable resilience last season after seeing his first-team opportunities temporarily recede. Following an injury to Riccardo Calafiori, he initially emerged as a left-back.
However, Martin Zubimendi’s loss of form saw the Hale End Academy graduate return to his preferred central midfield role. His elite mentality has reportedly impressed Carrick, particularly after he signed a contract extension until 2030 last summer.
Reflecting on his ambitions, Lewis-Skelly declared: "I want a legacy. I want to win everything there is to win in the game. I want to win trophies on the biggest stages whilst being a person that’s always learning and stays grounded, which is so important."
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What happens next?
Manchester United and Chelsea must now decide whether to formalise their interest in Lewis-Skelly before the transfer window closes. While Carrick continues to assess his defensive targets, the teenager is determined to fight for his place in a highly competitive Arsenal squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.
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