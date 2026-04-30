Arsenal's Declan Rice in danger of UEFA punishment after claiming Atletico Madrid fans 'provoked' officials’ decision to overturn Champions League penalty

Arsenal star is facing the prospect of a UEFA investigation following his candid assessment of the officiating during the Gunners' Champions League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid. The midfielder expressed his frustration after referee Danny Makkelie overturned an initial penalty decision involving Eberechi Eze, a moment that Mikel Arteta claimed "changes the direction of the match and the tie."

According to The Times, the governing body is set to scrutinise Rice’s remarks to determine if they call the integrity of match officials into question. While the former West Ham captain is expected to be available for the return leg at the Emirates Stadium next Tuesday, any eventual disciplinary action could leave a significant hole in Arteta's midfield for the final if the Gunners progress.







