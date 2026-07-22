AFP
Arsenal confirm William Saliba out for 'extended period' but defender avoids surgery on return from World Cup duty with France
World Cup campaign takes its toll
The Gunners have been left reeling after confirming that Saliba will be out of action for an extended period, according to an official statement released by Arsenal. The 25-year-old was a mainstay for France during their journey to the semi-finals in North America, but he was forced off the pitch during the 2-0 defeat to Spain. Subsequent specialist reviews on William’s return to London this week have confirmed that he has suffered a back injury which will require a period of rehabilitation. The news comes after Saliba was seen collapsing to the turf under no pressure, sparking immediate concerns regarding his long-term availability for the north London club.
Despite the blow, there is a silver lining for Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff. Extensive assessments have concluded that surgery is not recommended, but William should now commence a managed recovery programme. This avoids the worst-case scenario that had been feared by medical experts, which would have seen the defender sidelined for the majority of the upcoming campaign.
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Struggling through the pain barrier
Saliba’s injury appears to be the culmination of several months of physical strain. The defender admitted during the tournament that he had been managing persistent issues, stating: "I've had some minor niggles for several months. I've been gritting my teeth because there was the Champions League and the Premier League. But the coaching staff are handling it very well. The World Cup comes around only once every four years, so you've got to grit your teeth. I'm not at 100 per cent, but there are plenty of players who aren't at 100 per cent either. You can't make excuses."
The Frenchman's commitment to both club and country saw him play 50 times across all competitions for Arsenal before flying out for international duty. This heavy workload included a physically demanding 120 minutes during the Gunners' Champions League final defeat earlier this summer. While France manager Didier Deschamps had previously dismissed fears by claiming: "He’s here, everything is fine", the eventual collapse against Spain suggested that the player's body had finally reached its breaking point.
Saliba's key role and injury setback
Saliba joined Arsenal in 2019 and spent development loan spells at Saint-Etienne, Nice, and Marseille before fully establishing himself in the Gunners' first team at the start of the 2022–23 season. He subsequently played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s historic Premier League title triumph last season - their first since 2004 - making 31 league appearances. Furthermore, the French defender was central to Arsenal reaching their first Champions League final since 2006, featuring in 12 matches during their European campaign.
Losing Saliba for the opening weeks of the season represents a significant tactical challenge for Arteta. The defender's ability to recover from high-pressure situations and his composure on the ball are central to Arsenal's build-up play. Reports had previously suggested that the player told his international team-mates: "My back is gone, my back is gone" during the semi-final, an indication of the severity of the pain he was experiencing at that moment. The decision to opt for a managed recovery programme rather than surgery suggests the medical team believes the injury can be resolved with rest and specific physiotherapy, rather than a more drastic corrective procedure.
- Getty Images Sport
Defensive depth to be tested
With the 2026–27 season rapidly approaching, Arsenal will now have to look toward their squad depth to cover the void. Saliba is almost certainly ruled out of the Community Shield match against Manchester City on August 16, and the "extended period" mentioned by the club suggests he could miss the start of the Premier League campaign, which begins on August 21 against Coventry.
This places immense pressure on the rest of the backline to step up, especially given how crucial Saliba's partnership with Gabriel Magalhães was last season in forming the league's best defense, conceding just 27 goals. The Gunners worked hard to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts, and that depth - alongside players like Jurriën Timber - will now be tested earlier than anticipated, though fans will be hoping that avoiding surgery means a return sooner rather than later.
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