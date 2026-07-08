AFP
Argentine FA under FBI investigation amid suspected bank fraud and money laundering in United States
US authorities probe AFA finances in Miami
According to reports from La Nacionand Terra, federal prosecutors and FBI agents have begun taking testimonies regarding the financial operations of the AFA in the United States.
The investigation centres on how the organisation, led by president Claudio Tapia, structured its international commercial agreements. Authorities are scrutinising whether the AFA and TourProdEnter LLC, a company that administered the collection of the association's contracts abroad, engaged in activities that could be classified as money laundering or bank fraud under American jurisdiction.
Investigators are currently tracing the flow of over $300 million tied to these international business dealings across multiple banking institutions.
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Key witnesses questioned during World Cup
While Argentina were securing a 3-2 victory over Egypt in the World Cup last 16, the legal scrutiny off the pitch intensified. Investigators recently held a three-hour meeting via videoconference with businessman Guillermo Tofoni in Miami. The authorities are actively seeking witnesses with direct knowledge of the events during the tenures of Tapia and Pablo Toviggino.
The investigative team is examining transactions channelled through accounts at Citibank, Bank of America, and JP Morgan. The probe is assessing whether these financial operations, which occurred while Argentina maintained strict currency controls, violated any federal laws.
AFA representatives respond to the allegations
The AFA has begun to mobilise representatives in the United States in response to the growing legal pressure. Tomas Regalado, acting as an ambassador for the AFA in North America, recently attended a forum on football and corruption in Miami alongside Argentine criminal lawyer Mariano Lizardo.
Addressing the preliminary probe being conducted by the Department of Justice and the FBI, Regalado firmly demanded respect for the presumption of innocence. He explicitly stated: "Investigative measures alone do not determine responsibility or guilt". No formal charges have been filed in the United States yet, as prosecutors are still determining if there is sufficient evidence to pursue a criminal case.
- AFP
What is next for Argentina and Tapia?
Looking ahead, the Department of Justice will decide whether to elevate this preliminary probe into a formal criminal indictment. Investigators may soon summon former government officials who monitored AFA operations for further questioning. Meanwhile, Tapia remains in the United States with the national team as Argentina prepare to face Switzerland in the World Cup quarterfinals amidst mounting off-field distractions.
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