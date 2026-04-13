Are you watching, Arsenal?! Winners and losers as Man City set up Premier League title showdown for the ages - but Chelsea's gamble on Liam Rosenior threatens to blow BlueCo's project to pieces

Chelsea were tipped to be taken apart by City following a run of form that had seen them lose four of their previous five games in all competitions, with their only respite coming against League One outfit Port Vale in a 7-0 FA Cup drubbing.

That's why it was so surprising that Liam Rosenior's side managed to hold their visitors at arm's length in a first half that seemed more like a sparring session, with the two teams feeling one another out before showing their true faces after the break. And, well, that's exactly what happened.

City broke the deadlock at the start of the second half through Carabao Cup hero Nico O'Reilly, and a second goal from Marc Guehi quickly followed. Jeremy Doku took advantage of some carelessness in possession from Moises Caicedo to add a third soon after.

Sunday's contest in west London had huge repercussions on how the season's finale will play out and could be the flashpoint of a campaign that may be remembered for the ages. GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Stamford Bridge...