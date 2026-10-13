Antonio Conte ready to take Man Utd job! Italian boss open to Old Trafford move as Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe emerge

The managerial landscape at Manchester United is beginning to shift as Conte has reportedly expressed a willingness to take the reins at Old Trafford. Following a period of relative inactivity after his departure from Napoli, the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss is looking for a project that aligns with his ambitious nature.

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the Italian manager is ready for a fresh chapter and would not necessarily rule out a mid-season move if the right opportunity presented itself. "Conte left Napoli in the summer, and he is ready to return. He has turned down offers from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, because he wanted to join a big club in one of the major leagues," Romano added.

This desire to compete at the highest level of European football puts Manchester United firmly in his sights, especially given the club's historic standing and current lack of silverware. Conte’s previous experience in England, where he won the Premier League with Chelsea, further strengthens his credentials as a candidate capable of handling the unique pressures of the English top flight.



