Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic gets first goal contribution of 2026 for AC Milan while Leverkusen's Malik Tillman snaps scoring drought ahead of USMNT camp

Goal celebrations are often used to convey messages, and Milan's on Saturday did just that. There has been so much noise in recent days about the state of the team and about the relationship between Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao. The celebration, then, was a small gesture, but it was loud.

There was no Leao on Saturday, but Pulisic was there, providing an assist in a 3-2 win over Torino. After one of the goals, the Milan team gathered. Half did Pulisic's signature celebration while the other half did Leao's. It was a statement of unity, not just from the players involved in the headlines, but from the team as a whole. That sort of statement means something, and it was easy to see that on Pulisic's face.









Pulisic wasn't the only player with reason to smile. Malik Tillman scored one of his own, and despite it coming in a disappointing draw, it'll surely be a momentum builder. That goal meant that arguably the best two attacking midfielders of the U.S. Men's National Team had big goal contributions just days before USMNT camp. There's a very real possibility, too, that the Pulisic-Tillman duo starts together in these games. If that does happen, both will have reason to be more confident than they were heading into this weekend, which is a nice little lift for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

GOAL takes a look at the performances from Americans Abroad this weekend...