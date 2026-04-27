Alisha Lehmann & Maya Jama to KSI & Angry Ginge: What do celebrity coaches bring to Baller League UK? Former Tottenham and current Yanited star explains

Quizzed on what celebrity coaches bring to the table, ex-DR Congo international M’Poku - who is loving every minute of his Baller League adventure - told GOAL: “They bring in entertainment. They bring in good vibes. They bring in something different that I think the young generation are more related to than before. So it’s good for the league. It’s good for the fans and even for the game. It's a totally new era of football. It's another game.”

M’Poku is, as part of the Yanited squad, working under YouTube sensation Angry Ginge. He added on that experience - with the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here winner delivering an X-rated team talk to his players last week when suffering a heavy defeat to KSI and PRIME FC: “Not just him that was not happy. We were all not happy. It's normal when you get beaten 8-1. If somebody is happy, then they should have nothing to do with the Baller League or our team.

“But it's OK. Obviously, I didn't really know him when I joined. I knew more about Sam [Cox], but I started to know a little bit more about him. Sam was telling me how nice he is and how helpful he is for everyone.

“And yeah, last time was not the best result, but we keep on going and we bounce back. We've been playing good football. We've been playing good since the beginning. Last game was a nightmare for us, but we bounce back.”



