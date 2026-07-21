Riyad Mahrez is enduring a rough spell. The Algerian winger has waved an early goodbye to the 2026 World Cup, and now finds himself a free agent with plenty of uncertainty hanging over his next move.
Translated by
After Al Ahly closed its doors, an Italian club officially shocks Riyad Mahrez: We are not interested in you!
What's the story?
Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia stunned Mahrez while he was away with Algeria at the 2026 World Cup, terminating his contract without warning despite the deal running until the end of June 2027.
The decision came after the club had agreed to extend his contract by another season before he flew out to the United States. The Algerian press rounded on the move, slamming a management that had ignored just how much the global event meant to their star.
Now a free agent at 35, Mahrez has been linked with Italian club Como. Those reports have been officially denied.
- NurPhoto
Como deny interest in Riyad Mahrez
"winwin" went straight to the source, contacting Como sporting director Carlo Alberto Ludi to check the truth behind reports linking the club with the Algerian winger.
Ludi flatly denied any interest in Mahrez. "No, we are not interested in signing the Algerian during the current summer transfer window," he said.
Riyad Mahrez's career in Saudi Arabia
A son of the country of a million martyrs, Mahrez joined Al-Raqi in the summer of 2023, arriving from Manchester City for 35 million euros. His contract was supposed to run until 2027, only to be terminated suddenly a few weeks ago.
Al-Ahli won't face any penalty for tearing up Mahrez's deal unilaterally. The contract included a clause allowing them to do exactly that within a set window, before the end of June 2026, and the Jeddah club stayed inside it.
Mahrez played 122 matches for Al-Raqi, scoring 37 goals and providing 50 assists. His haul includes back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite titles, alongside the Saudi Super Cup.
- NurPhoto
And what next for Mahrez?
Nothing is confirmed yet, but several press reports say Mahrez has a number of other offers on the table. Chicago Fire of the United States, Al-Uroba of Saudi Arabia, Al-Sadd of Qatar, Fenerbahce of Turkey and Le Havre of France are all in the mix, alongside Italy's Atalanta and England's Coventry City.
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