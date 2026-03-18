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Africa Cup of Nations: Will Morocco be crowned champions by default? Senegal refuses to accept the decision and has lodged an appeal with the CAS in Lausanne

The story that has unfolded in recent hours in Africa continues

CAF’s decision to award Morocco the Africa Cup of Nations by default, two months after they lost the final to Senegal in extra time, was bound to spark a wave of discontent in the country of Sadio Mané and his teammates, who were punished on appeal for leaving the pitch for around 20 minutes after a penalty was awarded – which Brahim Diaz subsequently missed.

The following day, Senegal, through its Football Association, announced its intention to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, in an attempt to overturn the decision made by the African governing body. For the time being, therefore, the trophy and medals remain in Dakar pending the resolution of this incredible dispute.

  • WHAT'S HAPPENING

    Senegal decided on Tuesday to lodge an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), following the decision by the African Football Confederation (CAF) Appeals Committee to award the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final victory to Morocco.

    After an initial complaint was rejected by CAF’s disciplinary committee, Morocco lodged an appeal with CAF’s appeals committee. Against all expectations, the appeals committee ultimately ruled in Morocco’s favour, sparking a wave of outrage in Senegal.

    In an official statement, the Senegalese Football Federation denounced an “unfair decision”, reiterating its commitment to “defend the rights of Senegalese football by all legal means available”. The country’s sporting authorities believe that the principles of fair play have not been respected.

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