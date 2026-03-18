A surprise in the FC Bayern Munich squad? As many as three young talents could make their debut against Atalanta Bergamo

Leonard Prescott is another 16-year-old in the Munich squad who has even been tipped for a place in the starting line-up in recent days. Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, however, appears to have recovered in time from the concussion he sustained in the first leg in Bergamo and is fit to play.

Meanwhile, Manuel Neuer (muscle tear) and Sven Ulreich (torn adductor muscle) are out injured. Kompany will also be without Alphonso Davies (strain), Hiroki Ito (muscle tear), Joshua Kimmich, Michael Olise (both suspended), Wisdom Mike (tendon injury) and David Santos Daiber (muscle injury), amongst others.

Jonathan Tah and Min-Jae Kim are expected to start in central defence, whilst Dayot Upamecano and Konrad Laimer will be on the bench due to the threat of a yellow card suspension. “At the moment, it’s a logical decision,” Kompany said on Tuesday at a press conference.