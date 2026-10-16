Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
SPORTEL Monaco 2025 - Global Sports Media & Technology Convention - Day TwoGetty Images Entertainment
Mohamed Saeed

Javier Tebas facing punishment! La Liga chief under investigation after comparing Real Madrid's leadership to 'Nazi Germany'

Real Madrid
LaLiga

La Liga president Javier Tebas is facing potential disciplinary action from Spanish authorities following a controversial social media post. The league chief sparked a firestorm by comparing the communication strategies used by Real Madrid to the propaganda machinery of Nazi Germany.

  • CSD explores legal action against Tebas

    The Higher Sports Council in Spain, known as the CSD, is currently evaluating whether to intervene officially following the explosive remarks made by Tebas. The La Liga president, who also serves as a vice-president for the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), caused a significant stir on Friday when he drew parallels between the editorial direction of Real Madrid TV and the historical propaganda tactics of the Third Reich.

    According to Marca, the government body is analyzing the legal framework to determine if Tebas has breached institutional protocols regarding his public conduct. The news of a potential punishment for the league chief has sent shockwaves through the Spanish sporting landscape, further straining the already fractured relationship between the league's governing body and its most successful club.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
RMA

RMA

LaLiga

18 Oct 2026

SEV

SEV