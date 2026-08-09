'I’m enjoying it' - Florian Wirtz hails Iraola’s ideas despite Liverpool’s Monaco loss at Anfield

Liverpool’s latest pre-season outing provided a mix of tactical intrigue and familiar frustrations as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against AS Monaco at Anfield. While the result left supporters with questions regarding defensive stability, the individual performance of Wirtz stood out as a major positive.

The German international, operating in a refined number 10 role, found the net for the second consecutive game, demonstrating the creative spark that Iraola is desperate to build his new-look attack around.

Speaking after the final whistle, Wirtz was quick to voice his support for the former Bournemouth manager's approach to the game. "The last three years he did at Bournemouth, you could see what he can do with the team," Wirtz said in comments made to Sky Sports.

"Of course we are looking forward to working with him. The first couple of weeks, I can just say that I'm enjoying it. It’s only been two weeks I’m in training but I’m enjoying and I like the idea of football he has."