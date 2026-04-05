‘Pushed the man away’ - Arne Slot blamed for Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool exit as Reds boss faces heading in the same direction as departing Egyptian superstar

The real reason behind Salah’s impending Liverpool departure has been sensationally attributed to Arne Slot, with the Egyptian’s close friend Mohamed Aboutrika claiming the manager "pushed the man away." Salah, who has scored 255 goals in 436 appearances for the Reds, confirmed on March 25 that this season will be his last at the club, despite having a year remaining on his current contract.

Speaking on winwinallsports, former Egypt team-mate Aboutrika was blunt in his assessment of the situation at Anfield. "One of the reasons behind Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool is the presence of Arne Slot, because we’ve seen issues in the recent period… You, Slot, pushed the man away," Aboutrika stated. "Salah only had a two-year contract with Liverpool… Salah wants to work with peace of mind and enjoy the next phase of his career. Salah doesn’t need any validation from Slot or anyone else."







