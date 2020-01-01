'Zlatan is a personality' - Corona says it was a 'privilege' to play with Ibrahimovic in wake of teammate criticism

The LA Galaxy midfielder opened up on what it was like to play with the striker during his two-year stint in MLS

midfielder Joe Corona says that it was a "privilege" to play alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the wake of criticism of the Swedish star's treatment of teammates during his stay in .

Ibrahimovic spent two seasons with the Galaxy, firing 53 goals in 58 games before leaving Los Angeles to rejoin .

Despite his success, team success eluded Ibrahimovic and the Galaxy during his time in MLS as he failed to guide the team to an MLS Cup.

More teams

In the months since his departure, the striker has been the subject of criticism from former teammates as stories have emerged regarding his time in California.

Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget says the atmosphere at the club has improved since the Swede left, saying it was "super-frustrating" to play with him at times.

star Florian Jungwirth recalled.a match against the Galaxy where Ibrahimovic scolded his "scared" teammates for all 90 minutes.

But Corona didn't have a problem with that side of Ibrahimovic, saying that he enjoyed playing with the legendary goalscorer.

"Zlatan is a personality," Corona told ESPN Deportes. "Unique. He had his moments like we all do. From my point of view, it was a privilege to play alongside a player who's a soccer legend. To be his teammate you have stories that you remember and you can laugh about."

Many such stories displayed Ibrahimovic's competitive side, which has earned him his share of praise and criticism from former teammates.

Former Galaxy midfielder Joao Pedro told one such story of the striker threatening to kill anyone who spoke following a late-game capitulation against the .

Luke Shaw, Ibrahimovic's teammate at , says the forward was absolutely "mad" and his threats on the training ground lifted the level of the entire team.

Even in victory, the Swedish star always called for more from his LA Galaxy teammates, with Corona recalling one match where Ibrahimovic scolded the rest of the team following a straight-forward win.

Article continues below

"I think it was a game that we won, something like 3-0," Corona said. "The game was over and he came in and scolded all of us. We had won and we all played really well.

"So he's a player who demanded a lot. There were times that he was in a good mood and on some days he didn't even give you a good morning. We all knew him. That's how he was and that's what his personality was.

"On a personal level I never had a problem with him. On the field he demanded a lot. But we always had a great relationship. And it was a privilege to play with him."