'We'll see' - Zidane offers no assurances over Bale's future at Real Madrid

The Wales star's future has been the subject of fevered speculation and the Madrid coach would not say if he will be at the club next season.

Zinedine Zidane has refused to confirm whether Gareth Bale will be at next season but says he will play an important role in the closing weeks of the current campaign.

Speculation over Bale's future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been rife during a season in which Madrid have struggled to cope following the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo to .

The uncertainty over his role has only increased since Zidane's return to the club in March given the 29-year-old had a tumultuous time during the Frenchman's first spell in charge.

Although the star continues to be linked with a move back to the Premier League, with a return to Tottenham or a switch to Manchester United considered the most likely destinations, the winger's agent has insisted that he wants to spend the rest of his career in the Spanish capital.

Zidane did not want to be drawn on the Welshman's future at his media conference ahead of Sunday's home clash against , stating only that he is part of his plans for the remainder of 2018-19.

"We are going to play these 10 games and then we will see," he said when asked about Bale, who has scored 14 goals from 35 appearances in all competitions this term.

"I will not talk about next season, we have 10 games left. Gareth is an important member of the squad, we know what he has done here, especially in the finals.

"Nobody can take away what he has done. We know he can bring a lot to the team and we will count on him."

Zidane will take charge of his 50th league match at the Bernabéu on Sunday!

Zidane was significantly more committal on the future of captain Sergio Ramos, insisting that the international remains firmly part of his long-term plans.

"Sergio is our captain, our leader," he added. "Here is his home. He will play many more years than me, for sure, because he also takes care of himself.

"He is a very good professional and fundamental for this team and this club."