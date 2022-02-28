Zinchenko will play for Manchester City in FA Cup despite Ukraine crisis, says Guardiola

Ukrainian full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko will play for Manchester City in the FA Cup against Peterborough on Tuesday, says manager Pep Guardiola.

Zinchenko has watched from afar as his home country faces a military invasion from Russia, but Guardiola said it may be useful for him to play in order to get his mind in a different place.

This past weekend the player was an unused substitute against Everton, but he was left in tears before the game as fans at Goodison Park expressed support for Ukraine.

What has been said?

"I think it will be good for him to play and show the reason why he is here," said Guardiola.

"He is a magnificent player [and] needs to play football."

Zinchenko has been outspoken about the happenings in Ukraine, sharing on Monday a message of strong support for his nation on social media.

Zinchenko's Man City role

The full-back, who can also play in midfield, has been an important squad player for Guardiola in recent seasons.

He's started 54 league matches since arriving before the 2017-18 campaign, assisting four times in domestic action.

Last year, Zinchenko received a career-high 20 Premier League appearances as Manchester City raced to the title.

