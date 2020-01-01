Zimbabwe’s Kadewere reveals his Lyon dream after slaying PSG

The 24-year-old forward scored the only goal that gave the visitors maximum points at Parc des Princes on Sunday night

Tino Kadewere is focused on helping qualify for next season’s after he grabbed the match-winning goal in their 1-0 defeat of .

The Zimbabwean striker linked up with 's Karl Toko Ekambi to open the scoring for Rudi Garcia's side in the 35th minute which later sealed a crucial away win in Paris.

Kadewere has become a regular fixture for Lyon since his arrival from Ligue 2 club Le Havre in the summer with Sunday’s strike stretching his tally to five goals and an assist after 13 appearances.

Thanks to the first-half goal, Lyon overtook PSG in the league table as they climbed to second, level on 29 points with leaders after 14 matches but Kadewere has his sights set on a bigger feat after ‘a great night’ at Parc des Princes.

“It was a great night for the team, we did play well together,” Kadewere said. “I am happy to have given the victory to my team. We worked a lot this week to achieve this success.

“The title? To be honest, I want us to qualify for the Champions League. It would be a dream. If we continue like this, working very hard, we have our chances of finishing first. It would be difficult. We never know.”

Kadewere's fifth goal made Lyon the only team to have three players score five or more goals in Europe’s top five leagues this season, after Toko Ekambi (seven goals) and Memphis Depay (six goals).

3 – Lyon have 3 different players at 5+ goals in Ligue 1 this season (Toko Ekambi, Depay, Kadewere), more than any side in the Top 5 European leagues in 2020/21. Trio. pic.twitter.com/0WCbRzEMsA — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 13, 2020

Toko Ekambi, meanwhile, hailed the team's overall performance to preserve their early lead.

“We are very solid. It's important to be able to keep a score. I feel at ease in this team. We get along very well upfront and it's natural to serve Tino for the goal,” he added.

Rudi Garcia's side will hope to extend their five-game winning streak in the French top-flight when they host Brest for their next fixture on Wednesday.