Zidane 'angry' with Madrid stalemate against Getafe

The club's listless end to the season continued with a goalless draw away to the league's fourth place side, leaving the head coach frustrated

Zinedine Zidane confessed he was "a bit angry" with 's failure to break down in Thursday's 0-0 draw, expressing frustration at his substitutes for not creating more.

Madrid made it three away games without a win as they failed to find a breakthrough against Jose Bordalas' stubborn side at Coliseum Alfonso Perez, where Karim Benzema came closest to scoring for the visitors.

The result was a more welcome one for Getafe, who stay fourth in the table despite 's 5-0 thrashing of , meaning qualification remains in their hands with four games to go.

Madrid, meanwhile, are almost certain to finish third and largely have one eye on next season already, yet Zidane was still hoping for a better attacking display from his players.

"We had chances to score many times and we didn't," the Madrid boss said, as quoted by AS. "We're a bit annoyed with the result. We deserved a lot more.

"The players played a very good game. We were good defensively and we weren't at risk. We were just missing the goal to win the game. We're a bit angry for not winning."

Zidane also made mention of his substitutes as Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio and Toni Kroos were summoned off the bench but failed to make an impact, frustrating the Madrid boss.

"You want to make changes [off the bench] to improve things," Zidane said. "They didn't create what I hoped they would. That's how it is.

"The good thing is the clean sheet. The rest..."

Zidane chose to stick with Keylor Navas in goal, despite Thibaut Courtois having returned to full fitness, and the international made a vital double save in the second half to deny Jorge Molina and Jaime Mata.

However, Zidane would not be drawn on who will start against Rayo on Sunday.

"Both of them are at the disposal of the coach," he said. "Keylor played today. Afterwards, we'll see."

Madrid sit on 65 points, six behind rivals Atletico in second, with four games remaining.

After Sunday's trip to Rayo, Madrid face , and then close out their disappointing season against .