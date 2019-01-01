Live Scores
U20 World Cup

'Zero talent, zero tactical plan' - Nigerians lash out at Flying Eagles after Ukraine draw

Last updated
Comments()
Getty
The Flying Eagles settled for a draw in their final Group D game, which was enough for them to secure a place in the Round of 16

Football enthusiasts are still not pleased with Nigeria's performance at the Fifa U20 World Cup after they settled for a 1-1 draw against Ukraine on Thursday.

After missing his first penalty in the first half, Muhamed Tijani redeemed himself in the 51st minute by converting from the spot in his second attempt to cancel out Danylo Sikan's opener.

Article continues below

The result leaves Nigeria in third place in Group D behind Ukraine and USA with four points after three games.

Editors' Picks

Despite booking their place in the next round as one of the best third-placed teams, Nigerians are not convinced by the performance of Paul Aigbogun's boys.

Close