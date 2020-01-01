Zanetti: Barcelona? I see Lautaro very happy at Inter

The former fullback believes his countryman is more than happy to remain with the Italian side

vice-president Javier Zanetti believes Lautaro Martinez is happy at the club amid strong links to .

Martinez is reportedly Barca's prime transfer target as the champions look to sign a long-term replacement for veteran forward Luis Suarez.

The Argentine has been named as a Barca target for several months, with reports stating that a move for the Inter forward and a push to re-sign Paris Saint Germain star Neymar were Barcelona's priorities heading into the summer transfer window.

Barcelona head coach Quique Setien recently said he was neither "pessimistic or optimistic" about potentially signing the Inter forward amid the ongoing rumours.

Also linked to and , Martinez had scored 16 goals in 31 games across all competitions before the coronavirus pandemic brought sport to a standstill.

The forward has formed a strong partnership with summer signing Romelu Lukaku, who joined Inter last year after a stint with .

With the two leading the charge, Inter sit third in Serie A behind only and .

Zanetti was asked about Martinez during an Instagram Live session with former Inter striker Christian Vieri and he said: "I will be sincere. When we took him, we knew he was one of 's most promising young men.

"Now with the work of [head coach Antonio] Conte, at just 22 years old, he can give a lot. Right now here, with everything that is happening, we are not thinking about what he will do.

"Then we'll see, but now I see him very happy here at Inter. And with Lukaku he is great."

Martinez swapped Racing Club for Inter in 2018 and he has quickly established himself as one of the most sought-after forwards in European football.

The forward has scored 25 goals in total since joining Inter from Racing Club, establishing himself as a senior international for his native Argentina.

As a result of this season's goalscoring form, Martinez has earned comparisons to Sergio Aguero from former Argentina star Hernan Crespo, who has added that he believes the striker should stay with Inter and not head to Barcelona this summer.