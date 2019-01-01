Zamalek president Mortada Mansour tears into coach Christian Gross

Christian Gross’ job as Zamalek head coach could be on the line following a poor run in the Caf Confederation Cup

Zamalek president Mortada Mansour has castigated coach Christian Gross after the team failed to win in the Caf Confederation Cup for a second successive group game.

The Swiss coach saw his side being held 1-1 at home by Algerian visitors NA Hussein Dey on Wednesday, after also losing 4-2 to Kenyan giants Gor Mahia in their group opener away.

The results have seen Zamalek trapped at the bottom of Group D, inviting the wrath of the outspoken Mansour who criticised Gross’ team selection and tactics.

“When I previously interfered (in team selection) it was my right and because I cared about the team, and I have the right to interfere at any moment,” Mansour was quoted as saying by Kingfut.

“What Gross does is stubbornness and has no other explanation. I don’t seek clash with him for Zamalek fans, it’s not just about the draw and it’s not even related to football. But what happened against NA Hussein Dey is unacceptable, after we had the chance to become group leaders we are now in the bottom.

“Where are Ayman Hefny, Madbouly and Mahmoud Abdel-Aziz? This manager wasn’t convinced about signing Ferjani Sassi and also Hamdy Nagguez, how come he isn’t convinced about Hamid Ahaddad?

“We got knocked out from Arab Championship against Ittihad, lost to a weak side in Kenya. This is difficult to understand.

Article continues below

“Every time I say it’s just this game but things have gone beyond the limits. We are on the top of the league because of the players and our rivals.”

Mansour’s remarks could be suggesting that Gross is sitting on a time bomb and his job is not safe. Zamalek visit Angolan giants Petro Atletico in their next Confederation Cup game.

They, however, lead the Egyptian Premier League with three points ahead of second-placed Pyramids, who have played three more games.