Youssef En-Nesyri leads Leganes to La Liga safety in shock Sevilla win

The Moroccan forward opened the scoring as his side ran riot at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan to dent their hosts’ Champions League ambitions

Youssef En-Nesyri led to Spanish safety, helping them to a shock 3-0 win away at in Friday's clash.

The comprehensive victory meant the Cucumber Growers are safe from relegation, with their hosts fluffing a chance to move clear of fourth-placed in their bid for a spot next season.

En-Nesyri, with his ninth goal of the season, opened the scoring eight minutes into the encounter, despatching one into the top corner.

Failure to clear a long throw-in into the box saw Martin Braithwaite pounce to double the visitors’ lead in the 20th minute.

With eight minutes left on the clock, the international set up Oscar Rodriguez, who wrapped up an important victory with his strike.

Article continues below

Leganes are now placed ninth on the La Liga table after collecting 45 points, 10 clear of the relegation zone.

On the international scene, En-Nesyri would be expected to feature for at the 2019 , billed to start on June 21 in .

The Atlas Lions have been placed in Group D alongside Cote d’Ivoire, and Namibia.