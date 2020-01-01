'You won't see Pogba go in January' - Solskjaer adamant Man Utd talisman will not be sold

The Red Devils boss is certain that a prized asset will remain at Old Trafford until at least the end of the season

boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Paul Pogba will not be sold in the January transfer window.

Pogba was touted for a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, having expressed a desire to undertake a new challenge at the end of last season.

The international was heavily linked with a move to , but Solskjaer ultimately convinced the playmaker to stay in Manchester for the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Unfortunately, Pogba has been unable to make a significant contribution to United's cause since then, having struggled with a persistent ankle injury.

Solskjaer does not expect the 26-year-old to return to action for another month, with another bout of surgery on the cards as he continues his recovery.

Pogba sat out United's 0-0 draw against Wolves in their third-round tie at Molineux on Saturday evening, and Solskjaer was forced to field questions over his future once again post-match.

When asked if there was any chance the World Cup winner could leave Old Trafford in the winter market, the United manager responded defiantly: "You won't see Paul [Pogba] go in January."

The Red Devils have been tipped to add to their squad this month, with a number of top players from across Europe being mentioned as potential targets.

striker Raul Jimenez is among those thought to be on United's radar, but Solskjaer opted to remain tight-lipped when the striker's name was brought up in conversation with reporters.

"Another good player we have been linked with," the Norwegian said. "He did really well today. I can't comment on speculation."

United must now prepare for a huge showdown against arch-rivals in the on Tuesday.

City are due to arrive at Old Trafford for a semi-final first-leg tie as they bid to retain the trophy they won last February.

Solskjaer will then look ahead to a Premier League meeting with bottom of the table Norwich on January 11, which is a must-win game for his side.

The Red Devils are fifth in the standings at the moment, five points adrift of in the race for the final spot.