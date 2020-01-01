'You wear the shirt like a second skin' - Barca-bound Pjanic pens heartfelt goodbye to Juventus

The midfielder said goodbye to the Italian club following confirmation that he will move to Camp Nou

Miralem Pjanic has penned a heartfelt goodbye to as the Bosnian star has officially completed his move to .

The two clubs announced the deal on Monday, with Pjanic heading to Barca while fellow midfielder Arthur will move to Juventus as his replacement.

Both players will remain at their respective clubs for the remainder of the season, with both Juventus and Barcelona hopeful of ending the campaign with a league title.

While Pjanic still has matches left before concluding his four-year stay with Juventus, the midfielder took to Instagram to say goodbye to the Italian side.

"Breathe, Mire, this is the mantra I keep repeating in my mind during the decisive moments of a match," he wrote on Instagram.

"This is what I continue to repeat now, while I try to write down what I am feeling in this moment. I arrived four years ago so I could try to win everything. Because even when you don't manage it, a Juventus player must always try.

"These were four intense years, experienced alongside great professionals, but above all real friends, with whom I shared victories and records, but also bitter defeats on the cusp of triumph.

"These are years in which I matured as a man and a father. This is the city where Edin grew up, becoming the biggest fan of this team, and where, with my family, we built the best memories of our lives.