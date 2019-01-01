'You think it's PlayStation?' - Klopp hits back at Liverpool criticism following Everton draw

The German manager believes the Reds are taking appropriate risks with their offensive play despite three goalless draws in recent weeks

Jurgen Klopp has hit back at criticism regarding ’s ineffective attack and insisted football isn’t as simple as it appears in a video game.

The Reds were held to scoreless draw against at Goodison Park on Sunday, with the visitors registering just three shots on target.

It was the third time in their last four games that they have failed to find the net, with suggestion the club are failing to cope with the pressure in the current title race.

When asked if he wished his Liverpool side took more risks in their attacking play against the Toffees, Klopp said: “We don’t play PlayStation. Do you think we didn’t take enough risks today? Is that you want to ask?

"That’s a really disappointing question, I have to say, because that means it’s like it’s so easy.

“I tell the boys to take more risks, ‘Come on boys, we go for it!’ Is there any draw we didn’t try to win? What is that?

“An extra attacker just to go wild nine matchdays [from the end]? You think it’s PlayStation, bring an extra attacker and football changes. It’s not like that. We are offensive enough, football doesn’t work like that.

“There are nine games to go, we don’t lose our nerve like you obviously. It’s the second time you ask a question I really don’t get.

“You cannot start with four or five strikers in a striker way, nothing else to do but try to score. We have an offensive team and we take the risk, no doubt about that, but it’s not like that.

“There’s not a moment where we say, ‘Come on now, throw everything in that direction’. You cannot play in the Premier League like that.

“We play next week , if we play only offensive they kill us in the counterattack, 100 per cent, whatever we want. They don’t wait for us, they see where we have problems and try to punish us there.

“Just always prepare the game like you should prepare. We take all the risks, but you cannot take more than 100 percent risk, going nuts. It’s not about that.”

Liverpool’s next fixture is against Burnley on March 10 before a round-of-16 tie against three days later.