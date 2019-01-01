‘You learn from your mistakes’ - Davies fighting through adjustments at Bayern

The teenager admitted the pace of training with the Bundesliga champions takes some getting used to but hailed the support of his team-mates

Alphonso Davies admits it has not been easy to deal with the transition to life at but says he has received support from his team-mates on how to adjust to his situation.

The 18-year-old officially made his $13.5 million move from the Vancouver Whitecaps to the reigning Bundesliga champions in January, making his debut at the end of the month against .

He has featured in five contests thus far for the club, mostly in short cameos at the end of games.

His last appearance, March 17 against , saw him bag his first Bayern goal in a 31-minute outing but he suffered a knee injury which kept him out for nearly a month.

The adjustment from the Whitecaps to one of the world’s best sides as a teenager has not been an easy one for the youngster, but he says he has received a lot of support in his trials.

“I’m still dealing with it,” Davies told the club’s official website when asked about the pace of training. “As a young footballer, it’s not easy to come from Canada and then try to play in one of the best teams in the world.

“It takes time, especially at a young age. It takes a lot of patience to be able to play.

“Yeah, you’re going to make mistakes but the players just tell me, ‘Make 100 mistakes but we know you’re learning. You learn from your mistakes.’”

Davies has relished the opportunity of getting the chance to learn from the veterans in the squad, and spoke of his admiration for Thiago Alcantara.

“If you look at the team, there’s not many players you don’t want to learn from,” Davies said. “You want to learn from everyone, but I think one of the main guys I look up to is Thiago.

“We play different positions but his awareness on the field, his touches, everything about him is so calm.

“He’s technically gifted and amazing to watch – as a teammate and as a fan. As a kid I watched him and I remember my friends talking about him.”

Despite the adjustments needed as he made the jump from to the Bundesliga champs, Davies had managed to receive some game time prior to his injury.

That was something that was far from guaranteed, and the winger credited Niko Kovac for giving him the chance after impressing in training.

“I’m happy to get [games],” Davies said. “Coming into this team, I didn’t know where I was going to be, but the coach saw something in me in training and gave me the opportunity to play some games.

“Luckily I got my first goal for the club and for my Bayern Munich career, and hopefully more to come.”

Davies also addressed the setback he suffered in going down in the same game where he scored his first Bundesliga goal – an injury that kept him from linking up with the Canada national team during the international break.

“The injury was a tough one,” Davies said. “The day I scored I was supposed to go to Canada with the national team. When I got injured I was devastated because I wouldn’t be able to participate in the game in Canada.

“It was disappointing because it was in Vancouver as well – the club I came from, the city I came from.

“But I’m over the injury now. I worked hard every day to make my injury better again.”