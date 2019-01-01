'You don't know how much I'm going to miss you!' - Morata bids farewell to Fabregas

The Chelsea striker wished his fellow Spaniard well on social media as the midfielder looks set for a move away from the Blues

Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata has said farewell to team-mate Cesc Fabregas with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Fabregas is set to join Ligue 1 side Monaco in the coming days, with Goal reporting earlier this week that a deal was nearing completion.

The 31-year-old captained Chelsea against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, in what was likely his final appearance after four and a half seasons with the Blues.

Fabregas was subbed off late in the game and was emotional up on the pitch, taking his time to say a final farewell to the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Morata scored both goals in Saturday's game, a 2-0 win over Forest in the FA Cup third round.

After the match, Morata took to Instagram to say goodbye to his fellow Spaniard.

"You don't know how much I'm going to miss you!" Morata said.

"To you and your wonderful family, thank you for helping us in every way possible.

"Thank you for all the moments we've lived and good luck in everything that you do!"

Morata was not the only Chelsea player to offer Fabregas their best wishes on Saturday.

Eden Hazard also took the chance to pay tribute to the midfielder, saying: "In five years I can say that I was lucky to play with him."