Yaya Toure sees red as Qingdao Huanghai lift Chinese League One title

The former Barcelona and Man City midfielder was in action for just 10 seconds in Saturday's outing before he was given his marching orders

Qingdao Huanghai midfielder Yaya Toure received his first red card in but his team went on to lift the League One title despite a 2-1 defeat to Nantong Zhiyun.

Toure was sent off within the first minute of the final game of the season at the GuoXin Stadium on Saturday.

The legend was penalised for a retaliatory kick against his opponent.

Following consultations with the VAR, the referee did not hesitate to show the 36-year-old his third career red card, his first since November 2014 when suffered a 2-1 loss to in a Uefa fixture.

In the last match of the season, Yaya Toure was sent off just 10 seconds into the game due to a retaliatory kick. Qingdao Huanghai, having secured promotion, were beaten by Nantong Zhiyun in front of home fans. It might be the last moment of the 36-year-old midfielder in . pic.twitter.com/CU2SSF2bBz — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) November 2, 2019

Toure's expulsion reduced Qingdao Huanghai to 10 men and Mladen Kovacevic's second-half double ended their seven-game unbeaten streak.

The defeat could not stop the hosts from finishing the 2019 second-tier league season as champions with 57 points from 30 matches.

Toure, who moved to China in July, played a crucial role in helping Qingdao Huanghai gain promotion to the Chinese with two goals and three assists in 14 matches.