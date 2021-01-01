Yaya Toure: Olimpik Donetsk appoint former Barcelona and Manchester City star as assistant coach

The 37-year-old has confirmed his return to Ukraine to begin another adventure in football management

Former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has been appointed as an assistant coach at Ukrainian Premier League club Olimpik Donetsk.

The 37-year-old, who started basic coaching experience in England, is now expected to assist Ihor Klymovskyi in the dugout and he has followed a similar path as his brother Kolo who is an assistant to Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City.

Toure is not new in Donetsk, having previously spent two years (2003-05) in Ukraine with defunct club Metalurh Donetsk.

It’s great to back in the Ukraine to continue by coaching journey! 🇺🇦



Thank you to Olympic Donetsk for the wonderful welcome.



I’m looking forward to passing on my knowledge, helping the team and also continuing my learning here. pic.twitter.com/aLNVHZuHcL — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) February 10, 2021

“I started my professional career in Donetsk. Now I am here to start my coaching path. Of course, I understand that Olimpik is not Metallurg, but I remember well how friendly and open people were in Donetsk. I am very impressed by the local mentality,” Toure told the club website.

“To be honest, even my agent was surprised when he found out that I wanted to study to be a coach in Ukraine, but I was firm in my decision.

“It is not so easy to find a place where you can calmly, without unnecessary pressure, study, where you will be accepted as a friend.”

The Ukrainian Premier League is still in its winter break, with action expected to resume on February 13.

Meanwhile, Olimpik Donetsk are seventh in the league table with 17 points from 12 games - 13 points behind leaders Dynamo Kyiv.

Ahead of his potential coaching debut against the league leaders on Saturday, the three-time Premier League winner spoke highly of coach Klymovskyi and he is looking forward to helping the players and the entire technical crew.

“I am glad that Olimpica's coach went to the meeting and allowed me to join his team,” he continued.

“Ihor Klymovskyi is an experienced specialist who has worked a lot with young people and is now showing excellent results in the top Ukrainian league. I am sure I can learn a lot from him, both tactically and in terms of preparation.

“At the same time, I am sure that I myself can be useful for Olympic's footballers, as a professional and senior friend. Somewhere to suggest something, share your knowledge and vision of football. I am enthusiastic to work and am motivated to learn to grow into a good coach.”