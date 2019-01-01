Yassine Benrahou: Moroccan midfielder extends Bordeaux contract

The 21-year-old Moroccan midfielder has extended his stay with the Matmut Atlantique outfit

Yassine Benrahou has extended his contract with side until 2022.

The youngster joined the Girondins in 2016 and then signed his first professional contract with a three-year deal from August 2018.

Benrahou, who featured prominently for Bordeaux II last season, had made four league appearances in the first-team.

This season, the former U20 midfielder has started the opening two league games for the Girondins against Angers and .

On Thursday, Benrahou put pen to paper on a new deal with the Matmut Atlantique outfit as he is set to play a key role for Paulo Sousa’s men this term.

Benrahou will be expected to feature when Bordeaux visit Stade Gaston-Gerard to take on on Saturday.