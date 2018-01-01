Yakubu Aiyegbeni predicts big future for Everton striker Richarlison
Everton summer signing
With eight goals, the 21-year-old is the joint-third highest goalscorer in the ongoing English top-flight season; a feat that has Aiyegbeni swayed.
The former Everton striker, scorer of 95 Premier League goals across spells at Portsmouth, Goodison Park and Blackburn Rovers to rank third-best scoring African player in the division, rates the youngster highly and believes he can challenge for the Golden Boot.
“
“He is going to be a top striker. I think he can be right up there in the goalscoring charts.”