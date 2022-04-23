Xavi dismisses De Jong to Man Utd rumours as he tells Dutchman to 'mark an era' at Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi has dismissed suggestions Frenkie de Jong could join Manchester United.

Reports in Spain claim the midfielder could reunite with his former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford this summer.

Xavi says the Netherlands international is a crucial player for the Camp Nou side and hopes he will remain at Barca for many years.

What did Xavi say about De Jong to Man Utd rumours?

"I haven't talked with him about his future," Xavi said at a press conference. "He is playing at a very good level and has to continue here - he can be one of the best midfielders in the world for years to come.

"If it were up to me, I would continue here for many more years. He is very important and can mark an era here.

"He has to score, assist and he has to be the protagonist."

How has De Jong performed at Barcelona this season?

De Jong joined the Spanish giants from Ajax in 2019 and has developed into a key figure at the club.

The 24-year-old has made 42 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four times.

His current contract runs until 2026, but he said last month that he would commit to an even longer term deal should Barca make the offer.

“I love being at Barcelona. I’d probably sign a six-year contract extension if they’d propose me, yes," he said.

