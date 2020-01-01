Write them off at your peril - Tanjong Pagar United are no pushovers

The Jaguars returned to the Singapore Premier League at the weekend after a lengthy absence and immediately showed what they're made of

As the referee blew his whistle to signal the end of 92 gruelling minutes at the Jurong East Stadium, a huge roar erupted from the red and white end of the ground, and an irrepressible grin broke out across the face of Tanjong Pagar United manager Hairi Su’ap.

The Jaguars, against all odds, had ground out a hard fought 1-1 draw with the much-fancied Lion City Sailors, in their first league match in six years no less. With many having expected the Sailors to run riot over Tanjong Pagar, the Queenstown-based side displayed great resilience and grit, eventually ending up with a point when in truth, they had enough chances to take all three.

So, what went right for the Jaguars on opening day? Rock solid at the back and dangerous on the counter attack, it was a tactical masterclass from Hairi Su’ap and some great individual performances that saw them through. Truth be told, there were some really encouraging signs shown here that bode well for the games to come.

More teams

At the back, Brazilian centre half Yann Motta was a pillar of defensive solidity for the Jaguars all night, continually making life difficult for the smaller-built Andy Pengelly and the rest of the Lion City Sailors strikeforce. A no-nonsense defender with great positional awareness, Tanjong Pagar seem to have pulled off a real coup signing the former Sampaio Correa FC man. With numerous local clubs boasting big, strong frontmen, having a player like Motta in the ranks could come in handy, especially against sizeable strikers like Andrei Varankou, Boris Kopitovic and Shuhei Hoshino.

Providing the width and industry alongside him was the silky Takahiro Tanaka, the Japanese full-back signed from J2 League side Renofa Yamaguchi in the off-season. Slick in possession and a hard runner off the ball, the former Tokyo Verdy player quickly made it clear why Tanjong Pagar had fought so hard to bring him in this season.

He constantly provided the overlapping runs beyond his winger, something not often seen from full-backs in the SPL, to provide greater width in attack and to stretch the Sailors backline out of shape. He was also seen ghosting into midfield every once in a while, providing the extra man as the Jaguars looked to wrest control of the midfield from the dominant Shahdan Sulaiman and Song Ui-young.

Given the relative inexperience of their team, Tanjong Pagar could find themselves struggling to retain possession at times this season, particularly against the league’s top sides. Having Tanaka in there continually offering himself as an extra option could prove invaluable, as it would enable the Jaguars to outnumber their opponents in the middle of the park and perhaps compensate for their relative lack of technical, possession-oriented midfielders.

The linkup play between Tanaka and midfielder Ignatius Ang was also a sight to behold. Ignatius, having so often struggled for form and game time at his previous clubs, finally looks to have come into his own, pulling the strings and spearheading the Tanjong Pagar attack throughout the game. He’s always been an incredibly talented player, and if Hairi Su’ap and Hasrin Jailani manage to get the best out of him this season, he has every chance of building on his Young Player of the Year nomination from 2015, and even pushing for a place in Singapore's national team.

📹 Tanjong Pagar United put in a gutsy display on their #SPL return to hold the Sailors! 🦾 #TPULCS pic.twitter.com/rpxIDQiFPc — (@SGPremierLeague) March 7, 2020

He also seems to have developed a great understanding with new signing Luiz Junior, who showed powerful running and a sharp eye for a pass throughout the game against the Sailors. He fluffed one golden opportunity, firing straight at Hassan Sunny having been put through on goal by Hadiputradila Saswadimata, but the Brazilian got into some good positions and exhibited great promise with his movement. Strong and difficult to knock off the ball, he could prove a nightmare for SPL defenders this season, particularly if his excellent interplay with Ignatius, Tanaka and fellow import player Shodai Nishikawa behind him continues to thrive.

Truth be told, the Jaguars did ride their luck at times against the Sailors, who struck the woodwork twice and had a shot cleared off the line. For all their great football, Tanjong Pagar were still lucky not to lose.

Article continues below

However, it should be noted that this Sailors team, expensively put together by billionaire Forrest Li and Australian manager Aurelio Vidmar, boast close to 10 national players and are largely expected to romp to the league title.

When they eventually come up against the weaker sides in the SPL, the Jaguars could well be the ones dominating matches and creating chances at will. Tanjong Pagar might have the odds stacked against them this campaign, but write them off at your peril.