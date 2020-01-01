World Cup semi-final or Afcon final: Ghana's Jonathan Mensah's worse heartache

The Columbus Crew centre-back picks his heavier setback between the famous 2010 episode and the 2015 loss

international Jonathan Mensah opines losing the 2015 (Afcon) final to Cote d'Ivoire was more difficult to take than missing out on the semi-final of the World Cup in 2010.

At the global showpiece in , the Black Stars were a penalty away from becoming the first African nation to reach the last four but a missed Asamoah Gyan spot-kick in virtually the last kick of extra-time crashed the opportunity.

Five years on at the continental gathering in Equatorial Guinea, Ghana came mighty close to ending a 34-year trophy drought with a 2-0 lead in a penalty shoot-out but missed kicks by Afriyie Acquah, Frank Acheampong and goalkeeper Razak Braimah ultimately turned things against the West Africans.

"I will go for the Africa Cup [as the more regrettable setback] because it's painful," Mensah told Owuraku Ampofo in an Instagram Live interview.

"For the World Cup, we have been there three times with all the greats talents we have had.

"But we weren't even born when we had the likes of the other greats that won the Africa Cup.

"We have missed out on the Africa Cup for over 37 years I think, so it would be good to win the Africa Cup soon.

"I would say missing out in the Africa Cup final [was more painful] because we were leading 2-0 in the penalty shootout, then you lose it [ultimately], that is very painful."

Mensah was a member of Ghana's squad at both tournaments.

In the quarter-final clash on their second appearance at the World Cup, Ghana took a first half lead through Sulley Muntari but Diego Forlan's equaliser pushed the game into extra-time.

The Black Stars earned a late penalty in the extra period but Gyan missed the kick, sending the match into penalties where the Africans ultimately lost 4-2.

Five years later, a 0-0 draw after extra-time time in the Afcon final pushed the game into a shoot-out where Cote d'Ivoire, having missed their first two kicks, came back to win it 9-8.