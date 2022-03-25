World Cup Qualifiers: Fans go to war over Ghana vs Nigeria cracker

As Nigeria take on Ghana in Friday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification play-off at the Baba Yara Stadium, football fans have taken to social media to predict who will come out victorious.

Both teams face off en route to securing a ticket to the World Cup billed for Qatar.

Across the last 71 years, Nigeria and Ghana have played each other 56 times. However, this will be just the fifth time the two nations have played each other in a World Cup qualifier.

Augustine Eguavoen’s men know they have their destiny in their own hands if they are to qualify for the World Cup for the fourth time in a row.

As the game gets underway, fans have taken to social media to have their say on who will triumph. Many fans feel Nigeria will emerge victorious after 90 minutes.

Super eagles make una no let these Ghanaians boil us like egg for TL abeg🤲🏼 #GhanaVsNaija — nicole (@fuunnmmii) March 25, 2022

This match go make sense if Nigeria no fuck up🔥 #GhanaVsNaija — 🇨🇦TalkTalk_Brownny (@iam_Godwin2) March 25, 2022

Nigeria to whoop Ghana Kumasiusly in Kumasi.



We are turning Baba Yara to Baba Yaro#GhanaVsNaija — Damilare Daniel (@danieldammy07) March 25, 2022

Ghana are in hot soup tonight. — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) March 25, 2022

Having missed the 2018 edition staged in Russia, Ghana are eyeing a return to the global football showpiece. Albeit, they must negotiate their way past the Super Eagles.

Otto Addo's men go into this fixture off the back of their worst Africa Cup of Nations performance where they finished at the bottom of their group without a single win.

Regardless, some feel they will get things right against the three-time African kings.

Osimhen to recreate this tonight and over 8.5 ? Let’s go!

The legendary Yakubu Ayigbeni 🙂#GhanaVsNaija pic.twitter.com/ihFciOvBdf — kofi_denzel14 #kd14🇬🇭🇺🇸 (@StvrDenzel) March 25, 2022

🇬🇭GHANA to the whole wiase #GhanaVsNaija — mr chris 🦅 (@kwesi_wealth) March 25, 2022

